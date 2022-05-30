Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 353 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,703,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,331 shares of company stock worth $10,285,430. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

