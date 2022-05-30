Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $100.30 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

