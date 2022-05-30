Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 445,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $130.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.76 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.12.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

