FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

FSBW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FSBW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 1,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,070. The company has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $59,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $314,941. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.