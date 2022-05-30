Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTEK. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 609.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.