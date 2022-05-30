Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Function X has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $106.50 million and $977,328.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,537.16 or 0.99986631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015601 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

