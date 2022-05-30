Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Up 9.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.58. 168,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 837,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$909.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$91,832.94. Also, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$634,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares in the company, valued at C$2,229,409.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,043 shares of company stock worth $1,157,399.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

