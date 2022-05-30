GAMEE Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $1.03 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 278.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,424.33 or 0.63393763 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00476950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00033625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008507 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

