Gates Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,245 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up about 6.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.89% of Element Solutions worth $233,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $31,094,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,159,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,781,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 879,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.29. 52,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,118. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

