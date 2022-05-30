Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $155.90 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,177,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821,490 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 4.3% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $155,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,301 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,788,000 after purchasing an additional 460,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,316 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,268. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

