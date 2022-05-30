Gates Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gates Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 2.7% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Caesars Entertainment worth $99,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,288,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.60. 201,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,126. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

