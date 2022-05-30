Gates Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740,429 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up 2.3% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Vontier worth $82,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 126,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,698. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

