General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE GE opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

