GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 17400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

