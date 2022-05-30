Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $297,000 in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CI&T alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

CI&T stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. CI&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

CI&T Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.