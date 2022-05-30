Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of IsoPlexis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at $4,549,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at $16,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISO stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. IsoPlexis Co. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis ( NASDAQ:ISO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that IsoPlexis Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IsoPlexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

