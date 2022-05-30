Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,359,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.83% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of TETC traded up $9.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 416,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.