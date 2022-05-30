Glazer Capital LLC Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,078,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,410 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 459,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 104,584 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ:ABGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.79. 77,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,544. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.