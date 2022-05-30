Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 8,177.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363,885 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $23,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIII. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,931,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,204,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after buying an additional 1,072,932 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 784,093 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 737,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ HIII traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 492,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,670. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.