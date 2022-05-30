Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 391.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348,953 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 4.71% of KL Acquisition worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ traded up $9.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,310. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

