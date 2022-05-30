Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $28.83 Million Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,941,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,825,000. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III comprises approximately 0.7% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 7.41% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 13.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYAC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,789. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III does not have any significant operations. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

