Glazer Capital LLC Takes $12.43 Million Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,272,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.54% of Clarim Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarim Acquisition by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

CLRM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 13,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

