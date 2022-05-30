Glazer Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,502,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147,841 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Omnichannel Acquisition worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,525,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,102,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 690.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OCA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 32,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors.

