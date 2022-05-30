Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 12333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

