Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 12333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.
About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)
Further Reading
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.