Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X CleanTech ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X CleanTech ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,611. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

