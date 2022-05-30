Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 214.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. 2,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

