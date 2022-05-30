GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 29.9% in May

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

Shares of GOCO stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 87,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoHealth has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $11.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 409.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,653,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

