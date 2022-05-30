Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 16.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 692,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 83,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 1,625.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,452,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

