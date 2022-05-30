Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $237,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $321.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.