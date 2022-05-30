Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SAP worth $191,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SAP stock opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

