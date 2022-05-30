Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $196,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.