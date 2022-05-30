Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $245.94 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,603 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Veeva Systems worth $245,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 179,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEEV opened at $172.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.59. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.06.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

