Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $187,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

