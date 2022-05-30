Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 332,835 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.68% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $187,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after purchasing an additional 198,189 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 173,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 163,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

