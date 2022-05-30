Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
GWO traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.63. 1,090,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,078. The stock has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$31.72 and a 52 week high of C$41.50.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,300.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.
See Also
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.