Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

GWO traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.63. 1,090,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,078. The stock has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$31.72 and a 52 week high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.90.

In related news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

