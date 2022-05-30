Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE:GHL opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 44,110 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $570,342.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,211,627.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

