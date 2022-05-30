Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.19. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $105.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 28.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

