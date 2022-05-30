Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $37.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $182.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.10.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

