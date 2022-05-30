Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 18,485 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $47,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.32. 783,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,836,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.