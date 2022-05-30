Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 94,509 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,509 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $66,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,979. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

