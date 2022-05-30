Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 26,994 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $249,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,469,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.13. 279,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

