Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $82,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.09. 351,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $476.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

