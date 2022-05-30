Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 348.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,892 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $57,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 649,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,495,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 48,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 75,720 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $52.50. 355,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

