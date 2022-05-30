Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. FIGS accounts for about 0.8% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $156,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 172,567 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 284,565 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 29,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.26. 170,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

