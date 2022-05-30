Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $57.89 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $57,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $149.51. 73,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

