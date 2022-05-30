Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $44,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Exelon by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Exelon by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 339,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

