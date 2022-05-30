Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 45,195 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $93,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.97. The stock had a trading volume of 216,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,480. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

