Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,460 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,345 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $107,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $19.62 on Monday, reaching $428.22. The company had a trading volume of 162,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.75. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

