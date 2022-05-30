Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,345 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $49,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. 503,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523,964. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

