Halving Coin (HALV) Market Cap Tops $75,556.40

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $754.90 or 0.02385605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00443792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00033470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

